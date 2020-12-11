Bandak, Andreas and Daniel M. Knight, eds. Porous Becomings: Anthropological Engagements with Michel Serres. Durham, NC: Duke University Press, 2024.

Belisle, Brooke. Depth Effects: Dimensionality from Camera to Computation. Oakland, CA: University of California Press, 2023.

Brown, Kimberly Juanita. Mortevivum: Photography and the Politics of the Visual. Cambridge, MA: The MIT Press, 2024.

Davis, Elizabeth Anne. Artifactual: Forensic and Documentary Knowing. Durham, NC: Duke University Press, 2023.

Eden, Alice. Spirituality, Feminism, and Pre-Raphaelitism in Modern British Art and Culture. Oxford: Routledge, 2024.

Gold, Matthew K. and Lauren F. Klein, Debates in the Digital Humanities 2023, Minneapolis: University of Minnesota Press, 2023.

Great, Arte and Ed Guerrero, eds. Black Cinema & Visual Culture: Art and Politics in the 21st Century. Oxford: Routledge, 2023.

Hall, Stuart. Selected Writings on Visual Arts and Culture: Detour to the Imaginary. Durham, NC: Duke University Press, 2024.

Hassapopoulou, Marina. Interactive Cinema: The Ambiguous Ethics of Media Participation. Minneapolis: University of Minnesota Press, 2024.

Horton, Jessica L. Earth Diplomacy: Indigenous American Art, Ecological Crisis, and the Cold War. Durham, NC: Duke University Press, 2024.

Kim, Eunsong. The Politics of Collecting: Race and the Aestheticization of Property. Durham, NC: Duke University Press, 2024.

Kim, Han Sang. Cine-Mobility: Twentieth-Century Transformations in Korea’s Film and Transportation. Cambridge, MA: Harvard University Press, 2022.

Llamas-Rodriguez, Juan. Border Tunnels: A Media Theory of the U.S.-Mexico Underground, Minneapolis: University of Minnesota Press, 2023.

Levin, Erica. The Channeled Image: Art and Media Politics After Television. Chicago: Chicago University Press, 2022.

Lim, Bliss Cua. The Archival Afterlives of Philippine Cinema. Durham, NC: Duke University Press, Feb 2024.

Lowenstein, Adam. Horror Film and Otherness. New York: Columbia University Press, 2022.

Marks, Laura U., The Fold: From Your Body to the Cosmos. Durham, NC: Duke University Press, 2024.

Melamed, Laliv. Sovereign Intimacy: Private Media and the Traces of Colonial Violence. Oakland, CA: University of California Press, 2023.

Moncada, Sean Nesselrode. Refined Material: Petroculture and Modernity in Venezuela. Oakland, CA: University of California Press, 2023.

Motazedian, Táhirih. Key Constellations: Interpreting Tonality in Film. Oakland, CA: University of California Press, 2023.

Mustafa, Jamil. The Blaxploitation Horror Film: Adaptation, Appropriation, and the Gothic. Chicago: University of Chicago Press, 2023.

Osborn, Peter. Crisis as Form. London: Verso, 2022.

Pinney, Christopher, Naluwembe Binaisa, Vindhya Buthpitiya, Konstantinos Kalantzis, Ileana L. Selejan and Sokphea Young, eds. Citizens of Photography: The Camera and the Political Imagination. Durham, NC: Duke University Press, 2023.

Powers, John. Technology and the Making of Experimental Film Culture. Oxford: Oxford University Press, 2023

Rarey, Matthew Francis. Insignificant Things: Amulets and the Art of Survival in the Early Black Atlantic. Durham, NC: Duke University Press, 2023.

Sarkisova, Oksana and Olga Shevchenko. In Visible Presence: Soviet Afterlives in Family Photos. Cambridge, MA: The MIT Press, 2023.

Siddiqi, Anooradha Iyer. Architecture of Migration: The Dadaab Refugee Camps and Humanitarian Settlement. Durham, NC: Duke University Press, 2023.

Steedman, Robin. Creative Hustling: Women Making and Distributing Films from Nairobi. Cambridge, MA: The MIT Press, 2023.

Vahdat, Vahid and James F. Kerestes, eds. Architecture, Film, and the In-between: Spatio-Cinematic Betwixt. Chicago: University of Chicago Press, 2023.

Vaziri, Parisa. Racial Blackness and Indian Ocean Slavery: Iran’s Cinematic Archive. Minneapolis: University of Minnesota Press, 2023.

Wilf, Eitan Y. The Inspiration Machine: Computational Creativity in Poetry and Jazz. Chicago: University of Chicago Press, 2023.

Zorach, Rebecca. Temporary Monuments: Art, Land, and America’s Racial Enterprise. Chicago: University of Chicago Press, 2024.