Wong Ka Ying, My One and Only, 2024, Drawings on digital print poster, plastic, and PVC found object and resin on canvas, 100x150cm

Artist’s Statement

In the eclectic practice of Hong Kong artist Wong Ka Ying (b. 1990), an intriguing exploration unfolds, delving into the complex yet common habit of excess in contemporary society, framed through the relentless production of material and the residuals of social and theoretical constructs. Wong's oeuvre interrogates the intricate relationships humans forge with their belongings, ranging from the innocuous allure of plastic toys garnered from claw machines to the extravagant luxury of faux gems and flowers. These objects, emblematic of victory and status, embody a paradoxical blend of charm and melancholy within Wong's creations. Their glossy, appealing exteriors belie a deeper narrative of addiction, obsession, and the inevitable fallout of consumerist indulgence, hinting at an underlying void filled with grief, isolation, or nihilism. Wong's art, spanning collages, drawings, and sculptures, reveals a critical commentary on the synthetic and superficial nature of these possessions, both in their material essence and their conceptual underpinnings. This narrative is further enriched in Wong's mixed-media collages, exhibited in a craft-like manner, where y2k maximalism meets a critique of idealised narratives. The work My One and Only (2024) juxtaposes vibrant, whimsical elements against the backdrop of societal expectations, employing imagery of serene yet sexualised femininity amidst a flurry of colourful adornments. Through these visual dialogues, Wong not only reflects on the aesthetics of excess but also probes the authenticity of our engagements with these material and ideological constructs. Rather than outright challenging these paradigms, Wong's art subtly mimics and questions the societal norms and desires that shape our interaction with the world of objects and beyond, positioning his practice as a critical lens through which the ecologies of excess are both celebrated and scrutinised.

Wong Ka Ying is an artist, curator and writer based in Hong Kong. She received her BFA degree from the Chinese University of Hong Kong in 2013 and obtained her M.Phil. Visual Arts from Hong Kong Baptist University in 2021, currently a PhD candidate in Cultural Studies at the Chinese University of Hong Kong. Wong works with a wide range of media, including photography, collage, screen printing, text, and painting. Wong’s work is socially engaged and community-oriented; her research topics include gender equality, the queer identity, disability rights, minority groups, and labor rights. She is committed to expressing her views and advocating through her creative work, curatorial projects, and writing. Art spaces and museums such as M+, Tai Kwun Contemporary, ParaSite HK, Square Street Gallery among the others, have featured Wong's work.