Urban Growth

My work explores how the world unfolds around us. Since moving back to New Orleans after years away at college, I have been particularly struck by the open spaces left in transition that are so prevalent in the post-Katrina landscape. I work from direct observation to get the most truth from the restless, roving human eye and create a map of time as I document the experience of being in that environment. Emptied of human life, these vistas speak for their inhabitants or lack therof. I invite the viewer to examine these sights that seem to exist outside the speed of modern society. Time stands still and nature begins to reclaim the human-made. Often overlooked, these environments become statements about the inextricable link between culture and nature, our past and inevitably our future.