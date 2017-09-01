The Art of Definism

My name is Darrell Black, an American visual artist living in Frankfurt, Germany. I work in a variety of formats that include Paintings on canvas,wood and wall hanging sculpture

Reflection of self, 2017

Acrylic on canvas

50 cm (20 in) x 50 cm (20 in)

I use in my creative process a mixture of acrylic paint, found objects and non-toxic hot glue on canvas and wood, that help to create a sense of realism and presence in the artworks.

Empty Shell, 2017

Paper, Pen and Ink

11 in x 8 in

This form of Artwork illusion and interpretation is called ‘’Definism’’ Which, in my opinion portrays various differences in human nature,from life’s everyday dramas to humankind’s quest to under-standing self.

Escape Artist, 2017

Acrylic on canvas

90cm (35.5 in) x 80cm

The main focus of the artworks, is transporting viewers from the doldrums of their daily reality, to a visual world where images coexist in a alternate reality that everyone in contact with the artwork can interact through touch while simultaneously interpreting and understanding with one’s own power of imagination.

***

Darrell Urban Black was born in Brooklyn, New York, but he grew up in Far Rockaway, New York. In high school, he excelled in science with an affinity for outer space. In June 1969, as America fulfilled J. F. Kennedy’s dream to put the American Stars and Stripes into the dusty surface of the moon his fascination with spaceships grew. As a child, he made spaceship models eventually placing his artistic visions on paper resulting in some 500 drawings. Phantasmal spaceships eventually carried him to unique wonderland of strange forms and colors. In 1982, he joined the National Guard. During this time, his previous drawings were lost – but not his passion. In 1988, he joined the army and served another four years. He earned his Bachelor Degree in Science of Criminal Justice Administration at the University of Phoenix. In April 2001, he was nominated by the German government as a “candidate of the year’s prize for promising young artists” for his artwork titled “The Invasion” in the exhibition “The Zeppelin in Art, Design, and Advertisement”, shown between May and July 30, 2000, in the Frankfurt International Airport. Another piece referenced in the nomination letter, was titled “The Cosmic Linen”, executed with a unique glue and acrylic on linen technique. The image was described as “universally appealing and representing a topic which concerns all of us – the universe”. He had many local, national and international group art exhibitions. He has artwork permanently displayed in a number of art galleries, museums and other institutions in America and Germany. His artwork has been displayed in Veteran Art Shows including one at Intel® Corporation in 2014. His website can be found at: https://darrell-black.pixels.com/