After Douglas Crimp Questionnaire Response: Tiffany E. Barber

HOMAGE, a score for Douglas*
Stand tall, feet together, feet apart
Smile slightly
Walk in a circle around yourself
Continuing walking, marking a square perimeter around the circle you just made
Stop whenever you feel like stopping
Stand tall, feet together, feet apart
Smooth your shirt, tuck it into your pants
Pause
Stand tall, feet together, feet apart
Let your hands and arms dangle at your sides
Bend your knees
Hinge forward slightly at the waist
Slowly hug your arms around the air in front you
Pause
Stand tall, feet together, feet apart
Smile slightly
Sit in the nearby mid-century armchair
Pause
Slowly cross your legs
Slowly bring your left hand to your forehead
Rest your elbow on the arm of the chair
Rest your head in your hand
Pause
Fold your hands together, rest them on your belly
Pause
Smile slightly
Stand tall
*repeat the score, increasing speed with every repetition, stop when you feel like stopping
Dr. Tiffany E. Barber is a scholar, curator, and critic of contemporary visual art, new media, and performance who shared with Douglas a love for dance.