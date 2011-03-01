Puddles with Levees

After Hurricane Katrina, I spent my evacuation looking at aerial photographs of New Orleans, watching in disbelief as entire neighborhoods began to resemble street puddles. It was through aerial photography aired on public news briefings and on websites such as Google Earth that residents were able to locate and measure the flood level of their homes. Using Polaroids taken of rain puddles found on the streets of New York City as a template; aluminum, resin and vinyl were used to build a fully functioning floodwall for the containment of water. The puddle form becomes a bowl with walls acting as a levee, while the bottom is flat to the ground, mimicking and emphasizing its photographic representation.

2006. Aluminum, Vinyl, Resin, Silver Gelatin Prints, Water.

2006. Aluminum, Vinyl, Resin, C-Print, Water.

2006. Aluminum, Vinyl, Resin, Silver Gelatin Prints, Water.

2006. Aluminum, Vinyl, Resin, Video Projection, Water.

2006. Aluminum, Vinyl, Resin, Video Projection, Water.