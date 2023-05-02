Marilyn Pappas, Flight Suit, 1972, mixed media assemblage. Museum of Fine Arts, Boston.

Artist’s Statement

During the early 1960s I began to work with cloth and thread. The earliest works were stitched and appliquéd cloth hangings, based on familiar landscapes. The flatness of these patterns became gradually replaced by reliefs formed of manipulated fabrics, pieces of clothing and found objects. Although the human figure did not actually appear in these works, it was implied by the character of each garment, its related objects, colors, textures and stitched patterns.

My current work uses images developed from sculptures of ancient goddesses. These three-dimensional figures stand at the intersection of sculpture and garment. I imagine the ancient sculptures as they changed and survived over the centuries. Although broken, faded and disintegrating, I see them in this era of “#metoo”, as metaphors for the strength and power of today’s women.

Marilyn Pappas, Opera Coat, 1968, Museum of Arts and Design.

Marilyn Pappas, Knapsack #1, 1971, mixed media assemblage. Courtesy of R and Company.

Marilyn Pappas, detail of Flight Suit, 1972, mixed media assemblage. Museum of Fine Arts, Boston.

Marilyn Pappas, Nevertheless She Persisted: #1, 2018, Fuller Craft Museum.

Marilyn Pappas, Nevertheless She Persisted: #2, 2018, Collection of the Artist