Contributors / Issue 26: Border Crossings

Matthew Irwin is a PhD student in American studies at the University of New Mexico. He studies visual culture, critical indigenous studies, and environmental and social justice. His dissertation tracks and responds to discourses on citizenship and belonging along Detroit’s Woodward Avenue that, in Jodi Byrd’s words, “make Indian”—and therefore mark for erasure and dispossession—residents who stand to disrupt the city’s redevelopment regime.

Daryl Meador is a media researcher, educator, and filmmaker originally from Dallas, Texas and currently based in New York City. Her interests include urban and mobility studies, phenomenology, media ethnography and integrated modes of research praxis through filmmaking. She just completed her M.A. in Media Studies at the New School, and will begin as a Ph.D candidate in the fall.

Christa Joo Hyun D’Angelo is an American artist based in Berlin. She has studied under TJ Demos at the Maryland Institute College of Art and The Academy of Fine Art Krakow Poland. Her artistic practice explores post-colonial themes and the intersectionality of migration and sexuality through a feminist methodology. Through video, collage, installation and workshops her work investigates the production of race,the body, and gender within Eurocentric and American media discourses, probing normalized definitions of masculine and feminine behavior and racial paradigms. D’Angelo’s work has been reviewed in Artforum,The Guardian, Art in America, The New York Times, and Huffington Post. Her work has been exhibited at The Centre for Contemporary Art Glasgow, Volta Artfair NYC, Galerie Suvi Lehtinen, and September Gallery. She was the 2014 studio grant holder from District Kunst- und Kulturförderung Atelier Grant.

Andreas Rutkauskas is a Canada-based artist who exhibited in solo and group contexts, including the 14th edition of Le Mois de la Photo à Montréal, Oslo8 contemporary photography in Basel, Gallery 400 in Chicago, The Judith and Norman Alix Art Gallery in Sarnia, TRUCK Contemporary Art in Calgary, and The Foreman Art Gallery in Lennoxville, Québec. His work has appeared in publications including Artpress, Ciel Variable, ARTnews, and Canadian Art. Born in Winnipeg, and having lived in Montreal for twelve years, he now lives in Kelowna and teach photography at the University of British Columbia.

Christine Vial Kayser is a French art historian, museum curator, and lecturer at Institut Catholique de Paris and IESA International. In 2016 she was Visiting Assistant Professor at Nalanda University. She is associate researcher with CREOPS, a research center on Asian art history, and Langarts, a comparative and multidisciplinary lab. She is interested in the role of art in relation to the social as reflecting spiritual, vital queries, and in the role of the body, of senses, of memories in the permitting the aesthetic experience. After completing a dissertation on the work of Anish Kapoor and its reception in the West, she is now working on a publication regarding Buddhism in contemporary Asian art.

Kristian Vistrup Madsen is Berlin-based writer and art critic with a special interest in political philosophy and critical theory. He holds degrees from Goldsmiths, University of London and the Royal College of Art, and, in working towards a PhD, is researching masochism’s relation to identity in the production of politics. Kristian’s art journalism can be found in various publications, recently Artforum, Studio International and Leap.

Ahyoung Yoo is a Ph.D. candidate in art history at Ohio State University. Her research focuses on the intersection of new media art, technology and globalization. She is also interested in posthuman bodies of cyborgs and robots. Her works have been published in Media-N and Asia Art Archive: Field Notes. Currently, she is writing her dissertation on the politics of race and nation in contemporary Korean new media art. Her project has been supported by The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation and Social Science Research Council.