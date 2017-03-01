Contributors / Issue 25: Security and Visibility

Barbara Sutton is an Associate Professor in the department of Women’s, Gender, and Sexuality Studies at the University at Albany, State University of New York. She is also affiliated with the departments of Sociology and of Latin American, Caribbean, and U.S. Latino Studies. She earned her Ph.D. in Sociology in the United States and a law degree in Argentina, her country of origin. She co-edited Security Disarmed: Critical Perspectives on Gender, Race, and Militarization (with Sandra Morgen and Julie Novkov; Rutgers University Press, 2008) and is the author of Bodies in Crisis: Culture, Violence, and Women’s Resistance in Neoliberal Argentina (Rutgers University Press, 2010), winner of the 2011 Gloria E. Anzaldúa book prize by the National Women’s Studies Association.

Kate Paarlberg-Kvam is a Visiting Assistant Professor of Latin American History at Skidmore College in Saratoga Springs, NY. She holds a PhD in Latin American, Caribbean, and U.S. Latino Studies from the State University of New York at Albany, and conducts research on security discourse, gender, and political economy in Latin America.

Silvan Niedermeier is Assistant Professor for North American History at Erfurt University / Germany. His main areas of research include US Cultural History, the History of the US South, African American History, the History of Violence, and the Visual History of Colonialism. He is currently working on a book project titled “Expanding the Kodak Zone: Photography and Imperial Self-Formations in the Philippine American War (1898-1913).

Greta Olson is Professor of English and American Literary and Cultural Studies at theUniversity of Giessen, Germany and was Fellow at the Käte Hamburger Centerfor Advanced Study in the Humanities ³Law as Culture² in Bonn (2014, 2016).She is a general editor of the European Journal of English Studies(EJES), and, with Jeanne Gaakeer, the co-founder of the European Networkfor Law and Literature. She works and wishes to facilitateprojects on the nexus between artistic practice, politics, and academicanalysis. Recent publications include work on law as a cultural practice, the impact ofimages of migration, the politics of aesthetic forms, law and affect, narrative and ideology, and feminism and sexuality studies. Email her at: [email protected] or visit her site: https://greta-olson.org/

Esther Hovers is a Dutch photographer who graduated with honours from the Royal Academy of Art in the Hague, the Netherlands. Through her work, she aims to ask questions on how power, politics, and control are exercised through urban planning and the use of public space. She mainly focusses on the way in which social rules – including architectural rules – structure public space. The human experience of this urban space is central to her work. She deals with spaces where power is visually expressed (business centres, airports, stations, etc.). How could one curb the in uence of these spaces on their users? Recent exhibitions of her work include the Exhibition, National Gallery of Prague (CZ), Steenbergen Stipend exhibition at the Dutch Photomuseum, Rotterdam, (NL) Unseen Photo Fair (NL) at Citro n Kunsthal and Festival Circulation(s) (FR).

Andrew Hammerand (b. 1986, Chicago) is an artist interested in using photography to interrogate the intersection of technology, privacy, and image culture within America. Andrew holds a bachelor of fine arts degree from Arizona State University, and received his master of fine arts degree from the Massachusetts College of Art and Design in Boston.