Contributors / Issue 23: Blueprints

William Fairbrother is a non-anthropocentric artist, designer, writer and researcher living and working in London. He recently graduated from the Royal College of Art with a masters in Information Experience Design, and has a background in Archaeology and Anthropology, achieving a first class bachelors at Durham University. Visit his site: https://williamfairbrother.com/

Jim Middlebrook instructs the architectural studios at Smith College in Northampton, Massachusetts. He previously taught architectural design studios and seminars at Kansas State University. After obtaining architecture degrees from the University of Virginia and Columbia University, he worked for the architectural offices of Rafael Vinoly, Rockwell Group, and Kohn Pederson Fox. His research has included examining the role of design-build pedagogy at the liberal arts context, environmentally sustainable planning practices in Scandinavia, and the architectural implications of virtual space and augmented reality technology.

Ned Prutzer is a Communications and Media PhD student with the Institute of Communications Research at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. His research explores GPS and digital mapping platforms, specifically the intersections between their genealogies as forms of media, their relation to state operations, and the participatory communities of mapping they foreground.

Alan Ruiz is an artist living and working in New York City. His work addresses the intersection of institutional critique, architectural discourse, and urban policy. He received an MFA from Yale University and a BFA from Pratt Institute. and is a 2015 – 2016 participant in the Whitney Museum Independent Study Program. He is currently a Visiting Assistant Professor at Pratt Institute in Brooklyn, NY, as well as a Visiting Lecturer in the Visual Studies Department of Eugene Lang College at The New School.

Oliver Smith is an artist and researcher. He runs workshops in the use and abuse of computation in design and is an Associate Lecturer at the London College of Communication. He recently completed an MA in Information Experience Design at the Royal College of Art, London. Visit his site: http://oliversmith.cc

Alberto Ruiz Soler is a sound artist and composer. He specialised in contemporary dance, where he has been working with choreographers in London, Madrid and Budapest and toured his work around Europe and USA. During his time at the Royal College of Art, Alberto expanded his field of work into animation and sound installations. Alberto’s research is based on phenomenology of listening and how each listener organises and analyses his/her sonic environment. With his works, he plays with the idea of pushing people outside of their listener’s comfort zone, and the absurdity of this. Visit his site: http://albertoruizsoler.com/

Kristof Van Gansen obtained his MA in Western Literature at KU Leuven, where he is currently preparing a PhD dissertation on the French graphic arts periodical ‘Arts et métiers graphiques’, its reception of avant-garde aesthetics and its impact on literature. He was also curator of an exhibition on the magazine. Other than that, he is strongly interested in literature and its interactions with other media.

Robert Watkins is an Assistant Professor at Idaho State University. He loves to study comics in the classroom and see how comics production affects how students learn visual literacy. Many of these ideas appear in this comic and in other elements of his writing, teaching, and research. You can learn more about his research, writing, and future amateur academic comics at robdwatkins.com.