Contributors / Issue 20: Ecologies

W.C. Bamberger is the author, editor, and translator of more than a dozen books. In 2007 he edited Guy Davenport and James Laughlin: Selected Letters. His translations include Two Draft Essays from 1918 by Gershom Scholem. His fourth novel, A Light Like Ida Lupino, will be published in early 2014. He lives in Michigan.

Andrew Bieler is a writer, researcher, arts-based educator, and PhD Candidate in Communication and Culture at York University. His research interrogates the nuances of collaboration between artists and scientists in the context of expeditionary field studies, and describes the potential of these collaborations in learning for a sustainable future. As an educator, he curates engaging conversations between artists and other social groups and experiments with tactile ways of knowing place. He recently designed a project called The Farm, which brought together youth participants, community groups, and artists to collectively explore the future of farming in Markham, Ontario, as part of a site-specific exhibition called Land|Slide: Possible Futures.

Becky Bivens is a PhD student in art history at the University of Illinois, Chicago and a lecturer at Columbia College, Chicago. Her research focuses on abstract art in late modernism and the history of aesthetics. She holds an MA in the humanities from the University of Chicago and has taught women’s studies and interdisciplinary humanities courses for the City Colleges of Chicago.

Roberta Buiani works at the intersection between science, technology. She teaches in the Department of Communication Studies at York University (Toronto) and is co-founder of the ArtSci Salon. Find more at http://atomarborea.net.

Beatrice J. Choi is a PhD student at Northwestern’s Rhetoric and Public Culture program. She also holds an MA at NYU’s Media, Culture, and Communication and BAs in Communication and International Studies from UCSD. She is currently developing a media ethnography that explores open-source software communities and politicized practices of coding in Brazil. Her research interests include the performance of technology, media theory, and trauma studies.

Eddee Daniel is a fine art photographer and writer specializing in urban landscapes. His practice examines how we perceive and construct understandings of nature in the contexts of culture and the built environment. He currently serves as Artist in Residence in Milwaukee’s Menomonee Valley. He writes two blogs on the subjects of art and the environment. For more info about his work visit www.eddeedaniel.com.

New media artist duo Leila Nadir and Cary Peppermint, often collaborating together under the name EcoArtTech, examine the remains of ecological awareness in the afterglow of modernization. Their projects take diverse form—architectural interventions and urban wilderness tours, net art and public performances, scholarly articles and poetic essays—and have earned awards, residencies, and commissions from the Whitney Museum of American Art, Rhizome.org, New York Foundation for the Arts, New York State Council on the Arts, Franklin Furnace Fund, and Andrew Mellon Foundation. Leila earned her PhD in English at Columbia University and Cary received his MFA from Syracuse University. They teach at the University of Rochester. For more info about their work, visit www.ecoarttech.org.

Gary Genosko is Professor of Communication at the University of Ontario Institute of Technology in Oshawa, Ontario.

Adam Levin has a background in Linguistics, and holds Masters degrees in both Architecture and Digital Media Studies. His academic and artistic work explores the mutual affectivity between individuals, technologies, media, architecture, and ecology. He is currently working on a book titled “The Evolution Engine: Cedric Price’s Potteries Thinkbelt,” which explores recursive architectural environments through the lens of evolutionary biology, cybernetics, and ecology.

Elçin Maraşlı, born 20.01.1989, Istanbul, Turkey. As an interdisciplinary artist with interest in everyday life, travel and social research, she hunts for existential moments that can bridge across seemingly distant cultures. After leaving her Istanbul hometown, she continued to study and work in Boston, Chicago, and Zürich between the years 2007-2013. Luck brought her next to Warsaw and she joined the Polish Academy of Social Sciences as a doctoral candidate as of September 2013. For the year 2014, she is working as the website coordinator for turkiye.culture.pl/en – the digital cultural platform of the 600th anniversary of Polish-Turkish relations.

Daniella Sanader is an arts writer and researcher-by-trade based in Toronto, Ontario. Last year, she completed her MA in Art History at McGill University, studying the use of discarded human hair in recent installation art. She is currently working as a Curatorial Assistant at the University of Toronto Art Centre and the Justina M. Barnicke Gallery, and her writing has appeared in a variety of Canadian publications including C Magazine, KAPSULA, and Wreck: the Graduate Art History Journal at the University of British Columbia.

Hans Vermy hails from the redwooded Santa Cruz Mountains. After graduating with a BA from Cornell University, he went on to work in production management at Trinity Repertory Company in Providence and as a film editor and production director in California. In 2007 his work on the short film The Replacement Child won the Suzanne Petit Film Editing Award from the Santa Fe Film Festival. Hans is currently a PhD candidate in Theatre and Performance Studies at Brown University. His current interests include notions of liveness, new media, and the performance of identity in cyberspace.