Contributors / Issue 18

Guest Editors

Alicia Inez Guzmán is a Doctoral Candidate in the program in Visual and Cultural Studies Program at the University of Rochester. Her research focuses on the visual culture from and about the Southwest, particularly New Mexico.

Alexander Brier Marr is a Doctoral Candidate in the program in Visual and Cultural Studies at the University of Rochester. His research focuses on American and Native American art, with a dissertation that addresses the display and representation of indigenous architecture in North American visual culture.

Authors

Lidia Klein is a PhD candidate at the Institute of Art History, University of Warsaw and is the recipient of the Foundation of Polish Science Scholarship (2012). She is also a Fulbright Alumna (Duke University, 2010/11). Her research focuses on architecture and design. (http://uw.academia.edu/LidiaKlein)

Jonathan Schroeder is the William A. Kern Professor in the College of Liberal Arts at Rochester Institute of Technology. He is the author of Visual Consumption, co-author of From Chinese Brand Culture to Global Brands: Insights from Aesthetics, Fashion and History, editor of Conversations on Consumption and co-editor of Brand Culture and The Routledge Companion to Visual Organization. He is editor of the interdisciplinary journal Consumption Markets & Culture.

Raysh Weiss holds a PhD in Cultural Studies and Comparative Literature from the University of Minnesota and was a 2006-2007 Fulbright Scholar in Berlin. She is currently a rabbinical student at the Jewish Theological Seminary and author of a chapter in the forthcoming anthology, Three-Way Street: Germans, Jews, and the Transnational.

łukasz zaremba is a PhD Candidate at the Institute of Polish Culture, University of Warsaw. His theoretical interests include the theory of visual culture and methodology of visual research. He is the recipient of the Ministry of Science and Higher Education Scholarship and the Foundation of Polish Science Scholarship. Zaremba is co-translator of Jonathan Crary’s Suspensions of Perception and translator of W.J.T. Mitchell’s What Do Pictures Want? . He is co-editor of the academic reader Antropologia kultury wizualnej (Anthropology of Visual Culture) and editor of the academic journal View: Theories and Practices of Visual Culture.