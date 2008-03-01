Contributors / Issue 12: The Archive of the Future / The Future of the Archive

Aubrey Anable is a doctoral candidate in the Visual and Cultural Studies Program at the University of Rochester. She is writing a dissertation on representations of urban space in digital visual culture from 1970-2007.

Dore Bowen is an art historian and curator. Her research concerns the phenomenology of media, focusing on works that modify memory by appropriating and altering analog cinema and photography. In 2003 she co-curated “Agitate: Negotiating the Photographic Process,” and in 2006-2007 “Not Given: Talking of and Around Photographs of Arab Women.” For each exhibition she edited an accompanying special issue of Camerawork: A Journal of Photographic Arts. Her essay “Imagine There’s No Image (It’s Easy If You Try): Appropriation in the Age of Digital Reproduction,” is published in The Companion to Art History Since 1945, ed. Amelia Jones, Blackwell Press. Her essay “Sacred Cow, Sacred Text: Allegories of the Spectacle in BLW’s Re-Speaking Project” is forthcoming in Adaptation Theories, ed. Jillian Saint Jacques, Jan van Eyk Press. Currently, she is curating an exhibition with Isabelle Massu at the Musée de Prehistoire in France. Bowen received her PhD in Visual and Cultural Studies from the University of Rochester and is an Assistant Professor of Modern and Contemporary Art History at San José State University.

Aviva Dove-Viebahn is a PhD candidate in the Program in Visual and Cultural Studies at the University of Rochester. She also has an MA in Art History from the University of Virginia and was co-editor of the journal InVisible Culture from 2005 to 2008.

Kate Eichhorn is an assistant professor of Culture and Media at the New School. She is currently completing a collection of essays on archiving and writing titled Archival Genres: Texts, Objects and Spaces of Everyday Life.

Elisabeth R. Friedman recently completed her PhD in Social & Political Thought at York University in Toronto, Canada. Her research focuses on the relationships among recent theoretical reconceptualizations of the archive and contemporary aesthetic and curatorial practices. As of August 2008 she will be Assistant Professor of Art History at Illinois State University.

Through archival research Carla Herrera-Prats' work comments on the cultural and economic transactions that flow, often invisibly, in the context of a transnational world. Her projects juxtapose photography and material from different sources questioning the documentary value of both images and text. She was co-director of the gallery Acceso A in Mexico City and currently is part of the collaborative CAMEL. Herrera-Prats has shown her individual work in Canada, Colombia, Japan, Mexico, Philippines, Puerto Rico, and the United States, in venues such as Centro de la Imagen, Museo Dolores Olmedo, Centre Vu, Artists Space, and The Contemporary Museum, Baltimore, among others. From the Fondo Nacional para la Cultura y las Artes she received the “Jóvenes Creadores” scholarship and support for studies abroad. She has also been recipient of the Interdisciplinary Grant from CalArts, the Van Lier Foundation Fellowship, the Jumex Collection Support, and the LEF Foundation pre-production grant. Herrera-Prats was recently a Visiting Lecturer at the School of the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston and taught the Department of Visual and Environmental Studies at Harvard University. She is currently teaching at CalArts, Valencia, California. Carla Herrera-Prats received her BFA at “La Esmeralda,” in Mexico City, and her MFA in Photography at CalArts, Los Angeles. She has been a participant at the Whitney Independent Study Program in New York. She can be reached at carlaherreraprats[at]yahoo[dot]com, and her work can be found at www.carlaherreraprats.com and www.camelcollective.org.

April Miller is an Assistant Professor of Film Studies and Director of Film Studies at the University of Northern Colorado. She completed a PhD in English and Film Studies at the University of Rochester. She also holds an MA from the University of Alberta.

Pashmina Murthy has a PhD in Comparative Literature from the University of Southern California. Her research interests include transnational studies, postcolonial theory, urban politics, and subaltern feminisms.