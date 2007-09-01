Impossible Gaze: The Contemporary Experience of Historic Museums (Online Exhibit)

The original exhibit can be found here.

Jo-Anne Duggan is a scholar and photomedia practitioner whose artistic career has evolved through more than 30 solo and group exhibitions in Australia, Italy, Ireland, and the US. Her artwork is held both in public and private collections in Australia and internationally. She has recently been appointed Research Fellow at Victoria University in Melbourne.

Dr. Duggan has lectured at a number of universities in critical theory, visual art, art history, design, and visual communication. She is an active member of various boards and councils in the arts industry and academic sector. Her contributions to the field of visual arts in Australia have been recognized by awards and residencies received from international, national, state and regional bodies such as the Australia Council, New Work Grant (2005); Arts Queensland Project Grant (2005); and Australian Foundation for Studies in Italy Fellowship (2003). She received her Doctorate of Creative Arts from the University of Technology , Sydney in 2004.