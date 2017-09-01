Contributors / Issue 27: Speculative Visions

Darrell Urban Black was born in Brooklyn, New York, but he grew up in Far Rockaway, New York. In high school, he excelled in science with an affinity for outer space. In June 1969, as America fulfilled J. F. Kennedy’s dream to put the American Stars and Stripes into the dusty surface of the moon his fascination with spaceships grew. As a child, he made spaceship models eventually placing his artistic visions on paper resulting in some 500 drawings. Phantasmal spaceships eventually carried him to unique wonderland of strange forms and colors. In 1982, he joined the National Guard. During this time, his previous drawings were lost – but not his passion. In 1988, he joined the army and served another four years. He earned his Bachelor Degree in Science of Criminal Justice Administration at the University of Phoenix. In April 2001, he was nominated by the German government as a “candidate of the year’s prize for promising young artists” for his artwork titled “The Invasion” in the exhibition “The Zeppelin in Art, Design, and Advertisement”, shown between May and July 30, 2000, in the Frankfurt International Airport. Another piece referenced in the nomination letter, was titled “The Cosmic Linen”, executed with a unique glue and acrylic on linen technique. The image was described as “universally appealing and representing a topic which concerns all of us – the universe”. He had many local, national and international group art exhibitions. He has artwork permanently displayed in a number of art galleries, museums and other institutions in America and Germany. His artwork has been displayed in Veteran Art Shows including one at Intel® Corporation in 2014. His website can be found at: https://darrell-black.pixels.com/

Patrick Brame is a 2nd Year English PhD Student at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee with an emphasis in Media, Cinema, and Digital Studies. His research interests include Spectatorship & Spatial Theory, Platform Studies, and Genre.

Oliver Jon Case is a recent graduate of the HighWire PhD programme at Lancaster University. His research concerns the post cinematic experience of art, time and environment. Committed to crossing disciplines, Case employs participatory methods to explore radical new strategies for understanding and shaping digital naturecultures.

Jenn Cole is a Post Doctoral Fellow at the Centre for Drama, Theatre and Performance Studies at the University of Toronto. Her work focuses on the cultural history of hysteria and the hysterics’ modes of resistance to misogynist medical spectacle. Her other published writing is about the political force of inarticulacy, the activist elements of intimacy created by imperfect storytelling and feminist performance adaptations. Her current performance practice explores storytelling, autobiography and sharing food together as an expression of vulnerability and relational exchange that is pivotal as we try to cultivate a sense of home.

Barbara D. Ferguson has recently begun her PhD in English at McMaster University, Ontario. Her dissertation will examine the gendered and authoritative rhetoric surrounding the Victorian debate between science and Spiritualism. She has been a long-time teacher of English and popular culture. Her first book, Next Episode, was released by Seraphim Editions in 2016.

Adam Fish is cultural anthropologist, video producer, and senior lecturer in the Sociology Department at Lancaster University. He employs ethnographic and creative methods to investigate how media technology and political power interconnect. Using theories from political economy and new materialism, he examines digital industries and digital activists.His book Technoliberalism (Palgrave Macmillan, 2017) describes his ethnographic research on the politics of internet video in Hollywood and Silicon Valley. His co-authored book After the Internet (Polity, 2017) reimagines the internet from the perspective of grassroots activists and citizens on the margins of political and economic power. He is presently working on a book about hacktivist prosecution called Hacker States and a book on drones, balloons, and satellites in the United Kingdom and Indonesia.

Genevieve Flavelle is an independent curator and writer. She holds a BA in Art History from NSCAD University, and recently completed a SSHRC funded MA in Art History at the University of Western Ontario. Genevieve’s research and curatorial interests include contemporary art, feminist curatorial strategies, curatorial interventions in museums and archives, and queer theory. She is interested in art as a meeting ground for political praxis, intergenerational exchange, community building, agitation, and worlding. She is a Canadian settler of Scottish and French ancestry living in Kingston ON.

Bradley L. Garrett is a cultural geographer at the University of Sydney. He is the author of Explore Everything: Place-Hacking the City (Verso Books 2013), an account of his adventures trespassing into ruins, tunnels and skyscrapers in eight different countries and currently at work on his 5th book entitled Bunker: the Architecture of Dread, scheduled to be published in 2019 by Penguin (UK/Commonwealth) and Scribner (USA). The book follows communities preparing for the apocalypse. Dr Garrett also writes for several newspapers and magazines, including Guardian Cities, where he pens a sporadic column about public space.

Daniel Grinberg is a Film and Media Studies PhD candidate at the University of California, Santa Barbara. His scholarship focuses on the interrelations of documentary film, surveillance records, and Freedom of Information Act disclosures, and how these forms of media can help us re-view contemporary war and security practices. His writing has appeared in publications such as Studies in Documentary Film, Surveillance & Society, and Jump Cut, and is forthcoming in Cinema Journal and Journal of War and Culture Studies. He is the co-editor of the “Surveillance States” issue of Media Fields Journal.

Darren Jorgensen lectures in art history at the University of Western Australia. He is an editorial advisor to the Australian art publications Art+Australia, Artlink and Eyeline. His recent books are Wanarn Painters of Place and Time (UWAP, 2016) and Indigenous Archives (UWAP, 2017).

John W. Roberts is a PhD Candidate in Moving Image Studies at Georgia State University. His dissertation research explores the relationship between finance capital, conspiracy, and aesthetics in film, television, and new media in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis. His writing has appeared in In Medias Res and The Hitchcock Annual.

Michael E. Stephen is an Austin, TX based artist working in the expanded fields of sculpture and video. He received his BFA in Sculpture at the University of Texas at Tyler in 2009, and his MFA in Sculpture/Studio Arts at the University of Oregon in 2013. His work has been exhibited in various national and international venues including Artspace 111 in Fort Worth, TX; Punch Gallery in Seattle, WA; Pump Projects in Austin, TX; Demo Projects in Springfield, IL; Box13 Art Space in Houston, TX; Scope Art in Miami, FL; Los Angeles Center for Digital Arts in Los Angeles, CA; Disjecta Contemporary Art Center in Portland, OR; C3:Initiative in Portland, OR; City Union Rotunda Gallery in Lincoln, NB; Peoria Art Guild in Peoria, IL; Kino Kino Center for Art and Film in Sandnes, Norway and the LivinGallery in Lecce, Italy. His website can be found at: http://michaelestephen.com/

Julie Tixier graduated in 2014 from the ENSAAMA (Paris) with an MA in Graphic Design and pursued in 2016 by graduating from the University of the Arts London with an MA in Fine Arts Photography. She currently works between London and Paris. Her websites can be found at: http://julietixier.com/ and https://www.instagram.com/jl.txr/

Laetitia Wilson is a Western Australia based freelance arts writer, curator and lecturer with an interest in contemporary and media arts. She has worked at the University of Western Australia since 2004. She is currently working with SymbioticA, an artistic research laboratory in the school of Anatomy and Human Biology on an exhibition commemorating 200 years since the publication of Mary Shelly’s Frankenstein.

Special Contributor:

Jeffrey Allen Tucker is Associate Professor in the Department of English at the University of Rochester. He is the author of A Sense of Wonder: Samuel R. Delany, Race, Identity, & Difference (Wesleyan UP, 2004), editor of Conversations with John A. Williams (UP of Mississippi, 2018), and co-editor of Race Consciousness: African-American Studies for the New Century (NYU Press, 1997), as well as author of scholarly articles on writers such as Octavia E. Butler, George S. Schuyler, and Colson Whitehead.