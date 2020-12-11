Bethany Fincher, “Introduction / Ecologies of Excess”
Emily Broad, “Reframing Utopia and Wasteland: The Greenbelts and Photographic Traditions of the Resettlement Administration”
Bethany Fincher, “Sounds of De-Composition: An Album Review of Pharmakon’s Maggot Mass (Sacred Bones Records, 2024)”
Catalina Segú, “On Tears, Excess, and the Academic Conference”
Madalen Claire Benson, “The dust at your edges”
miguel costa [maarqa], “Geographies of Extraction / Floating Economies”
Wong Ka Ying, “Wong Ka Ying”