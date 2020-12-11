Peter Murphy, “Introduction: After Douglas Crimp”
Articles
Matthew Bowman, “The Haunting of Modernism Conceived Differently”
Theo Gordon, “Re-reading ‘Mourning and Militancy’ and its Sources in 2022”
Lutz Hieber and Gisela Theising, “Manhattan-Hanover Transfer”
Christian Whitworth, “Mourning, Militancy, and Mania in Patrick Staff’s The Foundation“
Artwork
Cindy Hwang and Hua Xi, “Thirty-Six Copies of the Mona Lisa”
Dialogues
Benjamin Haber and Daniel J Sander, “All the Gay People Will Disappear”
Xiao (Amanda) Ju, “Reading Douglas”
Peter Murphy, “Learning From Douglas: A Course Schedule”
Questionnaire
Daly Arnett, Kendall DeBoer, Bridget Fleming, Peter Murphy, “After Douglas Crimp: Questionnaire”
