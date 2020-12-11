Joel Burges, Alisa V. Prince, and Jeffrey Allen Tucker, “Introduction: Black Studies Now and the Countercurrents of Hazel Carby”
Hazel V. Carby, “Black Futurities: Shape-Shifting beyond the Limits of the Human”
Alanna Prince and Alisa V. Prince, “What’s Haunting Black Feminism?”
Jerome Dent, “Athazagoraphilia: On the End(s) of Dreaming”
Patrick Sullivan, “Get Down: Funk, Movement, and the End of the Great Migrations”
On Hazel Carby: Three Meditations
Michelle Ann Stephens, “Attuned Within, Attuned Without: Hazel Carby and the Lessons of Leadership”
Anne Anlin Cheng, “Susceptible Archives”
Heather V. Vermeulen, “Studying with Hazel Carby”
Black Studies Now
Kathryn A. Mariner, “On Needing Black Studies”
Cilas Kemedjio, “Black Studies and the ‘Ideology of Relevance’”
Matthew Omelsky, “Being and Becoming: The Grammar of Black Theory”
Brianna Theobald, “Black Studies in Haudenosaunee Country”
Darren Mueller, “Black Studies in the Digital Crawlspace”
Will Bridges, “Extirpation Is Not an Option: An Esperantic Vision for a Future of Black Studies from the Other Side of the Pacific”
In the Imperial Archives with Hazel Carby
Hazel V. Carby, “The National Archives”
Pablo Miguel Sierra Silva, “Negros, aquí? Blacks, here?: Blackness in the Mexican Archive”
Miranda Mims, “Archival-Futurism: Archives as Social Justice”
Interview with Hazel Carby
Joel Burges, Jerome Dent, Alisa V. Prince, Patrick Sullivan, and Jeffrey Allen Tucker, “Knowing Yourself, Historically: An Interview with Hazel Carby”
