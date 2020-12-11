InVisible Culture: A Journal for Visual Culture (IVC) is a student-run interdisciplinary journal published online twice a year in an open access format. Through double-blind peer-reviewed articles, creative works, and reviews of books, films, and exhibitions, our issues explore changing themes in visual culture. Fostering a global and current dialogue across fields, IVC investigates the power and limits of vision.
Each issue includes peer-reviewed articles, as well as artworks, reviews, and special contributions. The Dialogues section offers timely commentary from an academic visual culture perspective and announcements from the editorial board.
In 1998 students in the Graduate Program in Visual and Cultural Studies at the University of Rochester founded IVC. The inaugural issue chronicled current research among faculty in the program. Following issues employed a guest editor system and topic-oriented issues. In 2012 we adopted a new editorial model wherein our editorial board collaboratively ideates and oversees issues. This being our third platform, the original websites can be viewed here (1998-2011) and here (2011-2022).
IVC is maintained with generous support from the Graduate Program in Visual and Cultural Studies.
